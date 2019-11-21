Prisoner, following Nawaz’s example, moves court for relief

ISLAMABAD: After former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was granted acquittal on medical grounds, a prisoner on death row has asked Islamabad High Court (IHC) to provide him medical treatment.

According to reports, the prisoner, Khadim Hussain, who is suffering from a severe eye condition has written to IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah requesting the provision of medical treatment.

Justice Athar Minallah has directed to convert the application into a writ petition and has decided to hear the case on Friday.

The IHC CJ while summoning an answer from the federal government has also issued a notice to the advocate general.