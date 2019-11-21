Political parties wont be allowed to gather foreign funds, says Farrukh Habib

LAHORE: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said on Thursday said that no political party could receive funds from foreigners, as per Political Parties Order.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, Habib said that political parties had set up their ‘private limited companies’ in Britain, America and other countries to collect funds from foreigners.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) committed money-laundering through their party accounts, adding that as per the rule of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), an external audit of any political party’s accounts was necessary.

The ECP has the authority to scrutinise accounts of all political parties, he added.

The parliamentary secretary for railways said that the hearing of all political parties regarding financial accounts should be held on the same criteria.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said would not allow the PPP and PML-N to get away with corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had presented details of his finances as he submitted over 60 documents in the court to justify his money trail.

“We do not take shelter of health condition for fleeing the country,” he added.

The secretary said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not achieve anything, but embarrassment through his Azadi March.

Nawaz Sharif’s health situation was critical as per his medical reports; therefore, the government, on humanitarian grounds, allowed him to travel abroad for his medical treatment, he said and added, “PML-N was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif’s health.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought lists of those prisoners suffering from severe medical conditions, he added.

To a question regarding Pakistan Railways, he said that under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the process of railways track dualisation at a cost of Rs8 billion was being started. The Railways was working hard to resolve issues including level crossing, line derailment, and others, he said adding that Pakistan Railways was in the process of being transformed into an efficient organisation.