Nutritional fascist Imran targeting Sharif family with refined carbohydrates: Reham

LONDON – Journalist, politician, dietician, and author of adult literature, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Reham Khan has unveiled how the premier is targeting the ailing Sharif family through his ‘monstrous’, carb-laden tactics.

After condemning the government’s restrictions on Diet Coke for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Reham Khan said that the Prime Minister and his Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government are deliberately targeting the Sharif family and the PML-N leadership through forced intake of refined carbohydrates.

“The Sharif family is a very resilient family, especially when it comes to breaking down carbs – complex, natural or even refined. Your leader cannot even break down a single day carbohydrate molecule manually,” Reham said in an exclusive interview with The Dependent.

“Today you have stopped Maryam Nawaz from drinking Diet Coke. Tomorrow you’ll force the Sharif family into consuming concentrated sugary drinks,” she added.

Reflecting on the past, Reham maintained that what brought PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif to such a critical health condition was also the government’s nutritional fascism.

“That nutritional fascist Imran Khan completely transformed the diet of Nawaz Sharif, who I know for a fact was on keto before going to Kot Lakhpat jail,” Reham told The Dependent.

“The poor man was being given refined carbohydrates to such an extent that he couldn’t help but order a large bowl of grapes, with their natural carbs, on his flight to London,” she added.