NAB arrests former PIA MD Ijaz Haroon in fake accounts case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested former managing director of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Overseas Cooperative Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon in the fake bank accounts case.

He has been arrested on charges that he sold 12 plots to fake allottees, which were then used to launder Rs144 million for the Omni Group via two fake bank accounts.

In May this year, NAB submitted details of its investigation against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and established his role in at least 8 cases pertaining to money laundering through fictitious bank accounts.

The development was revealed in a report submitted by NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzaffar Ahmed Khan and was also sent to Zardari’s defence team.

The anti-graft watchdog is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

PPP lawmaker Faryal Talpur, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his sons, and former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai are among others being investigated in the case.

In the report, NAB has submitted are at least 22 inquiries and three investigations underway while three references have been filed in the fake accounts case.