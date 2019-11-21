Moment of truth for Imran Khan

How to complete tenure?

The PTI rank and file was disturbed at former PM Nawaz Sharif’s departure for treatment abroad after repeated assertions by Imran Khan not to give an NRO to anyone. The self-righteous PM put the responsibility on the court and blamed the judiciary for maintaining dual standards of justice, one for the powerful and the other for the powerless. He demanded that the judiciary restore public trust in itself. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, did well to set the record straight, saying the permission to Mr Sharif to travel abroad was given by the PTI government itself rather than any court. The PM needs to make amends for his remarks.

Mr Khan gave undertakings to alliance partners which were difficult to fulfil. Now each one is asking for its pound of flesh. The MQM wants the fulfilment of huge financial commitments beside taking it into confidence in policymaking. The PML-Q leadership sought a humane treatment for Mr Sharif. The Chaudhries also expressed reservations about the ruling party’s performance, maintaining that if the government failed to undertake course rectification, none would be willing to become Prime Minister within a few months. The GDA complained that the PM was ignoring Sindh. The allies are reminding Mr Khan that he is running the country with a wafer thin majority.

Distresses in the case of the PTI are coming not as single spies but in battalions. The NAB has suddenly felt the need to ensure that accountability is not seen to be one-sided and that this requires looking into the cases of leaders who had been in power for the last 12 months. The ECP, which had allowed the PTI’s foreign assets case linger on for years, has decided to hear it on day-to-day basis.

The only way for the PTI to complete its tenure is to seek the opposition’s support. The mainstream opposition wants Mr Khan not because it likes him, but because it needs him to keep the system on rails. They want electoral reforms, NAB reforms and a third tenure for an elected government leading to a smooth transition of power. For this Imran Khan will have to tone down his rhetoric, treat opposition leaders decently and develop working relations with the opposition.