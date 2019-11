FORT ABBAS: Punjab police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly killed his pregnant wife and stepson in Fort Abbas.

As per details, police arrested the accused, Muhammad Ali, five days after the incident upon receiving an intelligence tip.

The incident occurred at Deen Maharaa where, after a domestic dispute, Ali killed the two and buried the bodies in the lawn of his house.

Police also recovered the bodies and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem.