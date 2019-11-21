LHC issues notice to ANF in Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other parties while hearing the bail petition of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed heard bail plea of the former minister who is detained in a narcotics smuggling case.

In his bail petition, Sanaullah said that he was implicated in a false case of drug smuggling as he belongs to an opposition party and is a vocal critic of the incumbent PTI government.

The delay in the registration of FIR of the case creates suspicion of malicious intent, read the bail petition. Sanaullah said he was booked for smuggling of 21kg heroin, according to the FIR while later the weight of the captured narcotics was declared 15kg.

“I had expressed apprehension about my arrest prior to the arrest. I have been arrested in a baseless case,” the PML-N leader said.

He pleaded to the court for his release on bail in the case.

The bench issued notices to the ANF and other parties and adjourned the hearing till Dec 4.