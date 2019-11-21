IHC disposes of contempt cases against Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of two contempt notices against Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict in two contempt cases against her. The PM’s aide was served two contempt of court notices earlier this month – one for tweeting on a government notification that had been challenged in court and second for “attempting to influence” court proceedings.

Justice Hassan said the verdict in the first notice had been made under the axle load law. The Ministry of Housing and Works had suspended the law for a year and its notification had been challenged in court. Awan tweeted about the matter after it had already landed in court.

The court said that the court will give a detailed order in this case. It also disposed of a separate petition challenging the axle load law and said that neither the government nor the court had the power to suspend the law.

The second contempt notice was sent to Awan after the court accepted her apology in the first contempt case. The court had observed that Awan had commented on a case involving former premier Nawaz Sharif and had said that a “special court” had been convened in the evening to provide him “relief”.

After being issued a contempt notice, Awan had tendered an unconditional apology which was accepted subsequently.