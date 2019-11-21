Govt committed to control fatal diseases, says PM’s aide

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ABU DHABI: Special Assistant to PM on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said the government is committed to controlling aids and hepatitis in Pakistan.

Talking to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield in Abu Dhabi, Dr Mirza said a comprehensive plan is being chalked out regarding injection safety and a task force is actively working on it.

Strategies regarding polio eradication from Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

On Wednesday, Dr Zafar Mirza had called on Gates Foundation Co-chairman Bill Gates to discuss bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gates had said that polio-free Pakistan was his top priority.