Funds shortage impacting functioning of CHK  

KARACHI: Major departments of Sindh largest tertiary-care hospital, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), including emergency, gynecology, cardiology, OT complex and lab services have been badly affected due to shortage of funds while the management so far has failed to make operational some underperforming departments.

The 1600-bedded hospital established in the 1898s as a major public health facility, the Civil Hospital Karachi, is affiliated with Dow University of Health Sciences. However, owing to numerous problems, its performance is far from being satisfactory.

Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 patients visit OPDs of health facility on daily basis but many crucial departments like emergency, gynecology, cardiology, OT complex and laboratory services have been partially disturbed for several months due to shortage of funds.

Sources said that many cases from emergency department are being referred to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Institute of Trauma as up-gradation of emergency department has not completed as yet by the Sindh Works & Services Department despite the lapse of one and half year.

Many cardiac patients are also being shifted to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) as gamma camera and other equipment are lying out of order in the CHK due to shortage of funds.

The diagnostic equipment including CT Scan, angiography, gamma camera and other machines are lying idle in the hospital. Many ECG machines, ventilators, incubators and some othe important surgical equipment are also out of order.

Similarly, nine ambulances out of total 14 ae parked for want of repair and hospital administration has failed to get rescue vehicles repaired as yet.

The performance of lab is also not satisfactory as dengue detection kits have not been available for two months while some other major tests are not being performed in this health facility for several weeks.

The shortage of life-saving medicines, surgical and disposable items, X-rays films, chemical and allied items have also badly affected functioning of this major institution of Sindh province for about last five months.

Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi was not available for comment.