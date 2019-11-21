Four, including father, booked for raping minor

–Girl tells police her father has been raping her for four years

–FIR says three robbers later broke into house and raped mother and daughter

Police have booked four people, including a father, for raping a minor girl in Multan.

According to an FIR [First Information Report] filed by the victim, her father had been forcing himself on her for the past four years, but she was told by her mother not to complain of it.

According to the complainant, the accused raped her again on the night of November 21. When the girl reported the matter to her mother, she scolded her and directed her to remain silent.

Soon after the rape, the girl said that three dacoits entered their house and held them on gunpoint. Later, they went on to rape the girl and her mother before robbing the family of Rs20,000.

However, Zahida, the mother of the girl, in her statement to police, tried to shield her husband and said that four men had raped her and her daughter. Asked about rape of the girl by her father, Zahida tried to allegedly manipulate the facts.

Initial medical report confirmed the mother and daughter were raped.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Singhar Malik, has said that one suspect, the father of the girl, has been arrested and would be produced before the court.

CPO Mohammad Zubair Darehsak has formed a special investigation team and on his direction, samples have been sent to Lahore for DNA tests.