Fazl says govt offered him Senate chairmanship

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked him to call off his Azadi March in return for the post of Senate chairman.

“You don’t know what offers they made me,” he said, referring to the government. “I was told to leave my seat and I could get re-elected to the assembly from Dera Ismail Khan,” he claimed.

He claimed that the government attempted to buy him off by offering him form a government in Balochistan. “I was also offered the post of Senate chairman,” he claimed. “I thought all the offers being made to me were belittling.”

He called on the election commissioner to decide the PTI’s foreign funding case before his retirement and called on the terms of all chief election commissioners to be extended.

AZADI MARCH:

Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi March’, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.

During the sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government. On November 1, Fazl gave the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. However, the so-called deadline was later extended. It has been extended multiple times now.

Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.