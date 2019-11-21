Exposé of Indian intransigence on IOK

India’s image abroad is taking a beating because of Kashmir

Despite the tireless efforts of Indian spin doctors to declare India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir as its internal issue, the world is taking cognizance of its intransigence. In an attempt to belie Pakistan’s strong and logical stance that India continues to subjugate the citizens of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), on October 29, a delegation of selected members of European Parliament was taken to Srinagar to ‘see the ground situation’ in Kashmir. It was a sanitized trip, which proceeded to IOK after receiving briefings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Indian media was touting that Pakistan’s lies have been exposed as the chaperones of the EU Delegation were given a selective glimpse of the conflict-ridden Valley through a presentation by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The police also briefed the delegation about the security situation in the Valley. The lockdown remains enforced, attempts were made to keep the market open, as well as make some students attend school, but it has not worked. Public transport was off the roads and because of the curfew, private vehicles were also not plying.

India, which is known for its Bollywood style of dramas, failed to make the desired impression despite its choreographed script. It is heartening that the Finish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has asked New Delhi to allow UN observers and experts in the region and human rights to visit Kashmir. The minister has opined that the selected EU MPs’ delegation that recently visited the region at the behest of the Indian government, was neither multi-party nor politically balanced. The Finnish minister has reiterated that there must be a final settlement of the Kashmir issue. He believes that the tensions between India and Pakistan are unsustainable, and they must find a way to sit down and find a solution, but this has to be an initiative of the region. Interestingly, Finland, which has traditionally never been diplomatically active in South Asia has also chosen to take up the cudgel for the rights of Kashmiris. India must awaken to the fact that the voice of Kashmiris is reaching every nook and cranny of the world. The delay in lifting the curfew in IOK will keep India entangled in providing false justifications to all the criticizing groups. India has made a mockery of herself in front of the world, which now knows that secular India is dead, and from its ashes a radical India is emerging.

If Finland’s rap on India’s knuckles was not enough, there’s George Galloway, a straight-talking British politician. Galloway, who was in Karachi to attend a seminar on human rights abuses in the occupied territory, categorically stated that “Modi is a threat to India’s survival.” Galloway predicted that nations around the world would eventually reconfigure their ties with India. “They are not moving towards Modi’s India out of love but out of interest. And when a nation loses love, it loses soft power in the world,” he warned in a media interview.

The outspoken former member of British Parliament opined that Modi’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s limited autonomy, and the blatant violation of human rights, had tarnished his reputation in the world, and by extension India’s. Galloway drew attention towards the repressive Modi’s regime’s treatment of religious minorities as a whole, the Sikhs, Christians and national minorities within India, and the shocking footage that frequently emerges on social media of people being lynched, effectively by RSS militants, which are an exposé of Indian intransigence. Commending Pakistan’s leadership, the British politician, who once ran for the office of London’s mayor, said the world needs to know more about the atrocities in (Indian) Kashmir. “Pakistan needs to help the Kashmiri people to get the information out of the occupied territory.” “We have to step up the information campaign that establishes that Modi is a firm believer in the ethno-religious supremacist ideology. We need to show the world what is happening in Kashmir.” He said the only way to help Kashmir is, by telling the stories of ordinary Kashmiri people who are suffering at the hands of Indian forces. “We need to reach out to people in the Western audience who still think Kashmir is a scarf or a shawl, and we need to fight India’s propaganda war with real information,” he said.

Saving his harshest comments for the Indian Prime Minister, Galloway stated that “Modi seems to him as “an arrogant person, who speaks on behalf of an ideological trend, which is extremely arrogant, xenophobic, and potentially isolationist.” For its gains, India, he said, is in the process of altering the demographics of the occupied territory. “And that is a dangerous trend. Everyone knows India took this trick out of Israel’s play book,” he said. He warned that if India continued with its policy of modifying the demographics of Kashmir, it would lead to an armed conflict with Pakistan. “It will only provide more bodies to be in conflict with each other.” “This will escalate the situation more dramatically and only make more likely the danger of war between India and Pakistan.”

Galloway’s message to Modi was: “Turn back, turn back from a course which can only lead you to a downward path.” “Respect what most people believed about India, that it was a democratic country and the essence of a democratic state is that minorities count, and their rights are guaranteed. Turn away from a path that will only lead you to destruction,” Galloway cautioned.

The Indian fake news factory continues to churn out lies to malign Pakistan. The Indian Express published a fictitious news on November 13, titled ‘Militant from Pakistan killed in encounter in J&K’. It has been claimed that a militant from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. It was asserted that this was the second encounter which has taken place in the Valley in 48 hours. According to a police official, an encounter started in the Gund area of Ganderbal district. Quoting an update posted by Kashmir zone police the daily claimed that one militant had been killed and arms and ammunition were recovered. At the drop of a hat, it was alleged that the slain militant was identified as Khalid, a Pakistani national, affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT). Reporting without any investigation or proof, the Indian media is in the habitual of blaming Pakistan for anything going bad in its territory.

India is also carrying out extended military manoeuvres to keep its powder dry and browbeat Pakistan despite its debacle on February 27, in which its air force lost two fighter aircraft and had one pilot shot down and captured alive. Pakistan has put on display a statue of the Indian pilot, whose plane was shot down over Kashmir, invoking the ire of India’s media. The life-sized statue of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, complete with his signature moustache, has been installed as an exhibit in the PAF museum in Karachi.

Now according to Indian media reports, The Indian Army carried out a major exercise comprising more than 40,000 troops, besides several tanks, artillery guns and attack helicopters, on India’s western front with Pakistan. The exercise, called Sindu Sudarshan VII, tested the ‘battle readiness’ of the Indian 21 Corps, a ‘strike formation’, in an integrated air land battle scenario. This is the second phase of the ‘corps level’ exercise, which took place from November 13 to 18 between Barmer and Jaisalmer. The Indian army reportedly carried out its military manoeuvres during this time.

One aspect that has never deterred Pakistan is Indian military might. Indian designs of exercising her military at this time near her Western border expects Pakistan to shift focus to a looming threat. However, Pakistan has never in history changed its stance on mutual conflicts. Kashmir shall stay the focus of Pakistan’s foreign policy.