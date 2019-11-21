Charity begins at home

Imran should focus on problems at home rather than on Saudi-Iran peace

The people of Pakistan have been through a long saga of sufferings. They witnessed sporadic waves of acute agony and excruciation ranging from terrorist attack, religious extremism, poverty, class differences, unavailability of justice, to double digit inflation political instability. These unbearable circumstances have pushed people to reinvigorate their last hopes by choosing Imran Khan to steer their national ship from troubled waters to safe shores and disentangle Pakistan from the snare of numerous dilemmas. However, the Pakistani public and youth have been disappointed at the performance of the incumbent government. One and a half year has passed, but not an iota of change is visible. No doubt changes take time, but clarity of objectives, policies and vision must be known to the hoi polloi.

It is very strange that when your own home is in complete disorder, topsy-turvy and bedlam and you set off on an expedition to solve the problem of your neighbours. This is what our Prime Minister is doing. Imran Khan is showing heroic qualities by mediating between the cross Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. He undertook extensive visits to both countries and asked them to resolve their Gordian knot through peace talks. He further told them that eruption of war would be disastrous for not only for both the countries but also for Pakistan and the entire region and the world at large. There is no denying the impression that this mediation would surely enhance Pakistan’s stature in the region, but at this critical juncture when Pakistan is surrounded with a plethora of problems bringing their own house in order would be the prime focus of Imran Khan and his team.

It is therefore, high time for the government in charge to streamline the troubling waves through incorporating numerous change-oriented measures (in the true sense) to yield a certain level of relief to the suffering public. Overhauling the dilapidated state of affairs in Pakistan should be the choice of the incumbent government rather solving another’s issue

Imran Khan is reminded to turn his face towards the grave internal crisis emanating due to his callous behavior.

The first and the foremost issue is the political instability. Different political parties had planned a temblor in the Islamabad and are chalking out their planus to de-seat the Prime Minister. Maulana Fazulur Rehman, mainstream political parties and leading religious political parties joined hands and the launched Azadi March. This situation had to be dealt with deft political wisdom to ward off any danger to the ongoing democratic process, until it came to an end.

Moreover, and more importantly, the soaring prices of items of daily use and double-digit inflation have increased societal stress where people are committing suicide to avoid hunger. Imran Khan had raised the slogan of change and promised for raising the standard of living along with societal development .However; things went even worse in the current era. The notion of change requiring time is believable, but putting the entire onus on the already fragile and frail public would surely bring resentment and hue and cry. In order to move forward the wheel of government, Imran should take meticulous and painstaking measures to bring relief for the middle and poor classes of Pakistan. The burden of change should be put on the shoulders of the elite class which has been indulged in tax evasion for many years.

Moving the needle on another issue which needs serious attention and prompt resolution is the murder of merit in our society which has become a usual phenomenon. There is a youth bulge, and the youth are getting degrees in a large number from public and private universities and are burning the midnight oil to clinch a position in any sector for their survival. But their whims, desires and hopes end in fiasco when they witness corruption, jobbery and favoritism in all public and government departments. Not only this, there are many test conducting agencies operational today like Allied testing service (ATS), national testing service (NTS) open testing service (OTS) and many more, which are engaged in severe corrupt practices . Why can’t the PM take a firm stance on upholding merit and creating a meritocracy by reforming the Federal Public Service Commission and provincial test conducting agencies, taking them under his own aegis? This problem has more intensity and gravity, and needs to be resolved before mediating in the Gulf.

Furthermore, our society has become home to several social problems only due to a dearth of government attention. Doctors have boycotted their hospitals and are on strike for a month or so. People are dying from dengue and rabies. Street crimes are at a record high in every city of Pakistan. Illegal police torture cells are being discovered and people are dying in the hands of the police through torture. Hundreds of people have died in train accidents but not even a single safety measures has been adopted. Now, could any prudent person would mediate in others affairs when his own house is in complete disorder, shambles and flux?

