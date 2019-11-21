‘Best London deal, guaranteed UK visa’ – Fazl set for post-dharna career as travel agent

BANNU – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday declared that his days in politics are numbered and that the JUI-F’s drive had successfully mobilised him to complete a career switch.

Addressing the participants of a sit-in at Bannu, the JUI-F chief thanked the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and said that all his talk about the rulers being incapable reminded him how capable he himself was.

“All this time that I was talking about Imran Khan’s facilitators, eventually empowered me so much that I became a facilitator myself. Therefore, I will, by the grace of Almighty Allah, now embrace my new career as a travel facilitator – a travel agent,” Rehman said.

Talking about the party’s Azadi March, which had culminated in Islamabad, he said that the JUI-F went to the capital without any purpose, but it has returned purposefully.

“I have realised that I was marching for my own azadi. And now I’m free from the shackles of a career that was thrust upon me just because it runs in the family. The events of the past week prove how successful I can be in this new career that I have chosen for myself,” he said.

Following his speech, Fazlur Rehman unveiled the first billboard of ‘JUI-F Travels’, with the advertisement proudly announcing, ‘Best London deal’, ‘Guaranteed UK visa’ and proclaiming itself as ‘specialists in ECL cases’.