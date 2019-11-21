Awan condemns opposition’s effort to ‘influence’ ECP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday strongly condemned the opposition’s “despicable effort” to influence the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by taking it “hostage”.

Awan’s remarks come a day after the joint opposition’s Rehbar Committee had submitted a memorandum asking the ECP to decide the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) before the expiry of the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza’s term next month.

Subsequently, the Commission had ordered the day-to-day hearing of the case.

In a tweet today, Awan said: “The Rehbar Committee themselves requires rehbari (guidance). They are constantly presenting the ‘chor machae shor’ flop film show.”

رہبر کمیٹی جسے خود رہبری کی ضرورت ہے,مسلسل چور مچائے شور فلم کا فلاپ شو پیش کر رہی ہے۔الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان کو یرغمال بنا کر اثر انداز ہونے کی مذموم کوشش کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ہم اپنے موقف اور نظریے پر ڈٹ کر کھڑے ہیں،دوسروں کی طرح احتساب سے راہ فرار اختیار کرنے والے نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 21, 2019

She said the government was standing firm on its stance, adding: “Unlike others, we are not the ones to find an escape route from accountability.”

In a subsequent tweet, Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan advocates accountability on the basis of the supremacy of the rule of the Constitution and without any discrimination.

“The whole country is witness to whom the country’s highest court declared to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ (honest and righteous) and who was declared to be dishonest,” she added, referring to the Supreme Court judgement in 2017 in which Nawaz Sharif was declared ineligible to hold the office of prime minister.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آئین کی حکمرانی، قانون کی بالادستی اور بلا تفریق احتساب کے داعی ہیں۔پوری قوم گواہ ہے کہ ملک کی سب سے بڑی عدالت نے کسے صادق اور امین قرار دیا اور کون بددیانت ٹھہرا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 21, 2019

The case was filed by PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar back in 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to accounts of ‘PTI employees’.

He had also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

In March last year, a scrutiny committee was formed to complete an audit of PTI’s funding sources in one month. Its mandate was later extended for an indefinite period of time.

Later in October, the ECP had rejected four applications filed by PTI seeking secrecy during the scrutiny of its foreign funding sources.