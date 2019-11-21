Arrest warrants issued for four suspects in Eden housing scam

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for four suspects in Eden Housing Scheme scam, including the son-in-law of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor submitted an initial report of the case and said the suspects had yet to join the investigation. He said there were over 11,000 affectees of the housing scam unearthed in 2013.

Several affectees were also present in the court during the hearing.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Murtaza Amjad, son-in-law of justice Chaudhry, and other suspects including Dr Amjad, Mustafa Amjad and Anam Amjad.

Presiding Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan adjourned hearing till Dec 20 and also directed the affectees to present documentary evidence of the case.

According to the NAB, the suspects collected Rs18.9 billion from the public through fraud and fled the country.

In September 2018, the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested Murtaza Amjad in Dubai. However, he was set at liberty owing to the unavailability of sufficient evidence against him. The properties owned by Eden were worth Rs22bn.