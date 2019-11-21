Akram Durrani moves IHC for bail extension

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking extension in his bail plea in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case which expired today.

The high court had extended his interim bail during his last appearance on Nov 4.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan will lead the bench hearing the proceedings.

NAB officials submitted a report in the case, not opposing bail plea of the former KP chief minister in assets beyond means and illegal allotment cases.

Sources quoting the NAB report said that it was submitted with the IHC that the bureau has only issued warrants for the personal secretary of Durrani.

“No warrants are issued for the arrest of Akram Durrani and his family members,” said the report adding that the NAB issues warrant of a person only if it wants to arrest him.

They said that the NAB authorities were directed from the high court to submit a report on the matter before Thursday’s proceedings but after a delay, it was finally submitted today.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the IHC, Durrani said that his party would begin implementation on ‘Plan C’ from Friday (tomorrow) with country-wide protest demonstrations.

The provincial leadership of the party will sit today to devise a strategy to implement the plan, he said.

NAB is investigating Durrani in connection with alleged corruption in two housing projects of the Federal Government Housing Foundation, appointment of blue-eyed officer in the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation, allotment of ‘out of turn’ plots for mosques and inductions in the Public Works Department.