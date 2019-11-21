894 children killed in Occupied Kashmir in 30 years: report

Indian security forces have killed at least 894 children in occupied Kashmir over the past 30 years, the Kashmir Media Service said in a report Thursday.

According to the report, over 95,000 civilians have been killed by Indian forces since January 1, 1989. The killings have left more than 100,000 children orphaned.

Human rights activists have accused Indian troops of using force against minors in the valley.

At least 144 minors, including a nine-year-old, have been arrested after India revoked Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

Sixty of these minors are under the age of 15 years, according to a document submitted to a committee constituted by the Indian Supreme Court to look into allegations of illegal detentions.

Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to public and private property, the committee said in its report.

The police, however, denied that any child was taken into “illegal detention” and said that juveniles are “dealt [with] strictly as per the prescribed law”.