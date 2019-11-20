UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to self-determination

NEW YORK: A key committee of the United Nations’ General Assembly has unanimously passed a Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to the colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

Co-sponsored by 81 countries, the resolution serves to focus the world’s attention on the struggle by peoples for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Kashmir and Palestine.

Presenting the draft, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram highlighted the importance of the right to self-determination that enjoys primacy in international law.

The briefing was made in a reference to India’s annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the valley was placed under a continuous repressive lockdown with internet and phone communications cutoff.

Akram said curfew and blackout, the lockdown of the civilian population, to suppress their ability to express their demand for freedom and self-determination is obviously a gross violation of human rights.