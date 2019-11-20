Three dead, five injured in Tandlianwala road accident

TANDLIANWALA: At least three people, including two women, died and five others were injured when a speeding Sahiwal-bound passenger van rammed into a tree on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost his control over the vehicle.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Tandlianwala.

Earlier, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin, Sindh.

Police sources had said that the ill-fated family was traveling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

The officials said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.