The opposition in its labyrinths

Rahbar Committee shows a way out

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was at his wits’ end on how to wriggle out of the widely condemned blocking of the highways. Now he can maintain that he had called off the activity at the direction of the Rahbar Committee. The Committee’s decision to hold joint public meetings instead, suits those parties also who want to go slow but are keen to keep the government on its toes. On Wednesday the Rahbar Committee leaders staged a protest outside the ECP premises demanding that a case regarding the scrutiny of PTI’s foreign funds be heard on a daily basis.

The opposition remains united. But the opposition also has differences. Neither the PML-N nor the PPP is happy over the leading role assumed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All opposition parties supported the Azadi March, but most were unwilling to join the JUI-F’s sit-in. Both the PPP and the PML-N disagreed with the call to block the country’s highways. The PPP’s Sindh government in fact registered cases against the JUI-F’s local leaders who led the campaign in the province. Again the JUI-F chief did not share with other parties what transpired between him and Ch Pervaiz Elahi but the opposition parties didn’t insist on the point to maintain unity. The new plan of jointly holding public meetings formulated by the Rehbar Committee suits the entire opposition as it provides them more time to resolve their problems.

With party chief Shahbaz Sharif accompanying elder brother Nawaz to London, the PML-N faces a leadership crisis. According to an ‘unofficial’ announcement, a committee comprising party bigwigs would lead the PML-N in the absence of the Sharif brothers. It remains to be seen if the collective leadership arrangement works.

The PPP has by and large been confined to rural Sind and here too it is facing challenges. The loss of Larkana seat to GDA is one indicator. The province faces colossal problems. Unless the party is able to deliver, it may find that the going is tough. For this the PPP has to ensure that its government remains in power till the next election. The PPP will hesitate to provide the federal government a credible excuse to remove its administration in Sindh.