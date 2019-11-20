Punjab Assembly approves nine bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday approved nine bills with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The bills approved in Wednesday’s session include Social Security for Provincial Employees, Water Bill Punjab 2019, Regularization of Services Punjab, Workers Welfare Fund Punjab, Aab Pak Authority Bill, including one for the Rawalpindi Women University 2019 and others.

The Local Government Punjab (Amendment) Ordinance was also introduced, whereas, the annual report of post-elections 2018 was also presented in the house.

The government and opposition benches agreed upon increasing the number of telephone booths in the Camp Jail as there were only 20 booths and due to which the inmates have to face difficulties.

Through their respective production orders, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique also participated in the session.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that everyone should learn to respect humanity, adding that no one should criticise the health situation of anybody.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over medical facilities in the Services hospital, asserting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was providing the same medical facilities to the common man.

Raja Basharat also said the PML-N had ruled in the province for the last 10 years but it did not ensure medical facilities for people, adding that the Trauma Center remained non-functional after the passage of ten years.

Pervaiz Elahi directed Raja Basharat to listen to issues of employees of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), protesting for their demands.

Later, Elahi, on completion of agenda, adjourned the session till Thursday at 3:00 pm.