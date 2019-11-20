Police arrest suspects accused of assaulting woman in failed robbery attempt

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects accused of assaulting a woman during a failed robbery attempt in the metropolis.

A video of the incident which occurred on November 7 and was subsequently uploaded on social media shows the two accused slapping the woman multiple times during a snatching bid.

While speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer said on Wednesday that the incident occurred at a shop in the Delhi Colony area of the city and that police began its probe as soon as the video went viral.

“Finally we were able to trace down the culprits and the accused identified as Dildar Khan and Waqas aka Vicky were nabbed,” he said.

“The accused were also found to have been involved in multiple street crime incidents and the police have also recovered looted items and weapons from their possession,” the SSP said.

Both of them hail from Multan and further probe is underway to nab other members of the criminal group, he said.