PM’s media adviser Yousaf Baig Mirza steps down

Special Assistant to the PM on Media Affairs Yousaf Baig Mirza has stepped down from his post, he confirmed on Wednesday.

Talking to a private media outlet, Mirza said that he decided to leave his office to return to the media industry.

Before his appointment as SAPM over a year ago, Mirza had served as managing director of the state-run PTV during the governments under prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Gen Pervez Musharraf and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Mirza had also worked with private media channels.

According to the report, Mirza said that he had served Prime Minister Imran Khan with “full commitment and dedication” but now he wanted to return to the media.

According to Mirza, he was working as the SAPM on an honorary basis without getting any salary and perks or privileges.

The prime minister in a recent cabinet meeting had constituted a committee to ascertain the performance of his official media team. Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and others are part of the premier’s media team.