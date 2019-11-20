PM Khan’s Qatar Airways plane was fancier, had more seats and was bigger: Firdous Ashiq Awan

As former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally made it onto the Qatar Airways air ambulance travelling to London for urgent and necessary medical treatment, SAPM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan was quick to point out that the plane Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled on to his maiden trip to the US earlier this year was fancier, had more seats and was definitely much bigger.

Speaking at the inauguration of PTV’s newly renovated offices that had earlier been destroyed in an unfortunate mob attack in 2014, with Shahzad Akbar sitting beside her, Awan added to her initial description of PM Khan’s Qatar Plane saying, “first if all, you see, it was a Business Class seat with all its appended amenities”.

This was followed by a long awkward pause as she stared at the various reporters sitting in front who were confused about whether they should applaud, ask her some questions, wondering, maybe that the presser was over. At one point, one of the more concerned reporters asked Awan if she was “ok”.

“I saw Mian sb’s jet; it was a jet not a plane, with its 5 seats, and those two really uncomfortable looking seats that had already been made into flatbeds. I mean I doubt he was even given that lovely fresh warm towel they hand out as soon as you board”, Shahzad Akbar commented while chuckling uncontrollably.

To a question put forth by The Dependent’s correspondent, asking about the PTV attack case verdict to be announced next month, Awan did an impression of Imran Khan’s impression of Bilawal Bhutto from the other day as Shahazad Akbar in a fit of laughter, almost fell off from his seat.