Allowed Nawaz to leave on ‘humanitarian grounds’, says Imran after CJP’s snub

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the chief justice of Pakistan chided the prime minister for accusing the judiciary of providing relief to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government agreed to allow the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader for medical treatment on “humanitarian grounds”.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons.

Imran refrained government spokespersons from commenting on Chief Justice Khosa’s statements.

“The government decided to send Nawaz Sharif abroad on humanitarian grounds and after consulting doctors’ reports,” Prime Minister Imran reportedly said.

Prime Minister Imran also reportedly said that people were watching Nawaz’s activities in London.

He said that the PTI would not play politics over Nawaz’s health, but added that the Sharif family has been exposed before the nation as they could not even prove the ownership of the flat in London where Sharifs are staying.

PM said those who welcomed Nawaz in London are absconders in Pakistan. He said son of Shehbaz Sharif and his son-in-law are also absconders.

Talking about JUI-F, he said politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has ended now.

The foreign funding case also came under discussion during the meeting. The premier reportedly told participants of the meeting not to worry about the case. “No need to worry about the foreign funding case. PTI’s audit reports are there for all to see,” he was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the prime minister said that opposition parties were using the case to keep their politics alive and build a narrative against the PTI. He said that opposition parties were worried as Pakistan’s economy was improving.

“Opposition parties know that once the economy improves, their political careers are over,” he said.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s foreign travel on medical grounds, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself agreed for ‘someone’ to travel abroad, so it should not be said that the judiciary was the sole authority in the matter.