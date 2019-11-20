Nawaz is only fit when he is abroad, says Shaukat Yousafzai

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he said the PML-N supremo gets fit whenever he goes abroad.

Speaking to journalists after attending a rally in Peshawar to mark World Children’s Day today, Yousafzai said Sharif family politicised Nawaz’s health issue.

“Nawaz was allowed by the government to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds,” he said, adding: “The government could have stopped Sharif from traveling abroad, but it did not.”

He prayed for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, he said “like Plan A and B, Plan C will also fail”.

The dreams of changing the government will not be fulfilled, he added.

Without taking anyone’s name, Shaukat Yousafzai said some people are seeing daydreams.

Replying to a question, he said the government is mulling over to devise a comprehensive policy to safeguard the rights of the children. Special attention is being paid to eliminate cases of torture over children in the schools.