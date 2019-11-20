Nawaz admitted at Harly Street clinic

–Dr Adnan says condition of former PM slightly improved

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust at Harley Street where he will undergo a detailed medical check-up.

The sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, and his personal physician Dr Adnan also accompanied him. His various medical tests – including blood, sugar levels, heart, and kidneys were conducted.

According to Dr Adnan, the condition of Nawaz Sharif has improved. “After we get his reports, it will be decided whether Nawaz Sharif should be transferred to the United States for treatment or not,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif told media that Nawaz Sharif has arrived in London because of the nation’s prayers. Hussain Nawaz expressed that they will refrain from saying anything political as the former premier’s treatment is their foremost priority.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached London on Tuesday night for medical treatment in a “high-end air ambulance” which was equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre a day after his name was removed from the no-fly list on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A team of doctors and paramedics were also on board to cope with any emergency situation.