by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held talks with his British counterpart Admiral Tony Radakin and other Naval officials during his visit to the United Kingdom.

During the meetings, Admiral Abbasi discussed matters pertaining to expanding cooperation between the two forces.

During the visit, Abbasi was conferred with Dartmouth Royal Naval College, His Majesty the King’s Medal. He also attended a conference and visited the National Maritime Information Center.