NA accepts Shehbaz’s resignation from PAC chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approved the resignation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A notification was issued in this regard, wherein it was mentioned that Shehbaz’s resignation would be effective from November 20.

While the opposition leader is often chosen to head the premier NA body, PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain will replace Shehbaz, who is said to have resigned due to personal engagements.

On June 29, Shehbaz had announced his decision to resign from the post while calling for fresh elections.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary party in Parliament House, Shehbaz had said the party has decided that Hussain would be next chairman of PAC, and he was bound to follow the party’s decision.

Shehbaz had said that his party intended to be the voice of the public and vowed to speak for their rights after the “anti-people” budget was passed in the House. Claiming that he had “never seen such an anti-public and oppressive budget in the history of Pakistan before”.

He had also said that PML-N had decided to resign from the parliamentary committee formed to probe election rigging. “The rigging committee has not convened for four months therefore we have decided to quit it,” he had said.

On May 2, in a statement, PML-N had said that the party president “was never keen to become the PAC chairman and only accepted the position on the insistence of joint opposition and parliamentary advisory group”. The statement had shied away from giving any reason for Shehbaz’s decision to quit the post. Tanveer’s appointment was made following approval from Shehbaz himself.

The PML-N’s media cell had elaborated that “Shehbaz made the decision [to relinquish the PAC and parliamentary leader’s roles] after consultation with party supremo Nawaz Sharif”.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the former Punjab chief minister will continue to be the opposition leader. Marriyum had said that “the joint opposition, under Shehbaz’s leadership, will keep on playing its role in exposing the government’s inability and inefficiency”.

Shehbaz became the chairman of the apex accountability committee in December last year after a months-long tussle between the government and opposition lawmakers.

The PML-N had refused to nominate another member from the party to head the PAC, arguing that according to parliamentary tradition, the leader of the opposition should become chairman of this committee. Eventually, the PTI caved in and agreed to appoint Shehbaz as the PAC head.