MQM founder sings ‘Sary Jahan sy Achha…’ on Indian TV

Pakistani politician and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, who is seeking asylum in India, sang ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Humara’ in a television debate on Republic TV last night.

“Anyone who differentiates on religion is an enemy of humanity,” Altaf said, adding how there was communal harmony earlier and Hindus would go to Muslims’ place on Eid and vice versa on Diwali.

#AltafOnRepublic | MQM Founder Altaf Hussain sings ‘saare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara’. Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag –https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/gcxQpcHRg5 — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2019

Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief then prodded him to sing, after he expressed his desire to sing. To that, Altaf Hussain started singing the Urdu song written by Allama Mohammad Iqbal in 1904.

Altaf Hussain had earlier requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant him asylum in India.

The MQM is one of Pakistan’s main political parties and its founder Hussain has been living in exile in the UK since 1992.