Marriyum challenges Imran to appear in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case and to declare his tax record and assets of his family.

In a statement, she said that during the past 37 years, Imran has lived a lavish lifestyle but has paid only Rs4.7 million in taxes. “He calls other the thief but he is actually the biggest thief himself,” she said, adding that if the premier is innocent, he should declare his tax record and asset details of his family.

She also said that Imran talks about the difference in rules and laws for the rich and poor but he himself enjoys exemption from those laws. “He must tell the nation why did not declare the foreign accounts and assets maintained under the name of Jamima Goldsmith, Roehampton Khan and Bushra Bibi and his children. He hides his own assets but investigates three generations of the Sharif family over their assets,” she added.

She further accused the premier of incompetence and said that he must inform the nation about his “23 secret bank accounts”.

“It is now time for him to be held accountable,” she concluded.