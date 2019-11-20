Man axes wife to death over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man axed his wife to death over a petty domestic dispute and fled the scene here on Wednesday.

Police said that accused Shakil Masih, hailing from Samundari area of Faisalabad entered in love marriage with Seemi a few months ago. However, differences emerged among the couple soon after the wedding and Shakil was unwilling to solve them amicably. Instead, opting to murder his wife.

The body was shifted to Allied Hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the culprit at largely started raids for his arrest.