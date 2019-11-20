KP govt planning forensic audit of Peshawar BRT

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to approach the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to conduct a forensic audit of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project which has fallen massively short on its development targets, achieving only mere six per cent progress in the past six months.

The ADB will decide who is responsible for the repeated delays in completing the project and carrying out low standard work. Once the bank gets hold of the forensic audit, the government will take legal action against the responsible elements.

According to a local media channel, the ADB would determine who among the contractor, consultant, engineer or PDA is dishonest and unprofessional.

According to the additional chief secretary, only one per cent work had been conducted in the past six months on the project whereas the secretary was also quoted as saying that the project would not be completed within the expected time.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai while speaking to the media said that a lot of work had been done on the project and it would be completed soon, adding that there was no need to make a hue and cry over the additional amount that had been added to the cost of the project.