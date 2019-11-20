Kashmir and Azadi March

How the Azadi March distracted from Kashmir

By: Muhammad Umar Bhat

The RSS-backed BJP government unilaterally decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and took away the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The whole of Kashmir was under strict curfew when the future of the Kashmiri people was decided. The curfew is still in place after over 100 days, but nowadays it is more like civil disobedience. More than 15,000 people have been detained, which include mainstream politicians, lawyers, academicians and innocent civilians, fearing a dissent against the unconstitutional act of the government of India, which has also suspended internet services– a commonplace tactic to prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organized and to stop the dissemination of news. The security personnel before August 5 was increased in what was already one of the most militarized zones in the world.

The bil,l under the name Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, was introduced by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on August 5. The same day the bill was passed and in the Lok Sabha it was passed on August 6. It received the President’s assent on August 9. This Act contains a provision to reconstitute the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other Ladakh, on 31 October.

Pakistan rejects the annexation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called the move to abolish Kashmir’s special status illegal, insisting it was internationally recognized as a disputed territory. The Government of Pakistan requested a meeting of the UN Security Council, and China (one of the permanent members of the Security Council) stepped in to help out. UN, Amnesty International, the European Union and other international fora have urged India to lift the curfew and Internet clampdown in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The international media took serious note of the grave human rights violations happening in Kashmir.

In the 72nd UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister of Pakistan during his speech was focused mainly on Islamophobia and the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir .He exposed the Indian government, and especially the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a lifetime member of the fascist RSS, an extremist Hindu organization.

The government of Pakistan decided to observe a Solidarity Hour every Friday in support of the Kashmiri people living under brutal occupation of India. All over Pakistan, rallies were conducted and a million march was held recently in which the largest flag of Kashmir was hoisted.

It was the first time in history that Kashmir was on international and national media headlines. Then the Azadi March happened! It changed the direction of the policies of Pakistan. The date of the Azadi March was also suspicious. 31 October was the day India officially annexed and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, bypassing all UN resolutions and bilateral agreements. The Azadi March started on 27 October– another black day when in 1947 Indian security forces landed on Kashmir, the leaders in Pakistan were busy in local problems. However opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif made a stunning statement, that a Nawaz-Sharif-led government would liberate the occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan’s government had decided on October 27 as a solidarity day.

The Azadi March led by Maulana Fazalur Rehman reached Islamabad on October 31, the day Kashmir was mourning for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan government remained confused with the internal matters and India had done its homework.

The media and journalists played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue but unfortunately the senior journalists and analysts were busy on local issues like censorship and Azadi March. The participation of opposition leaders and senior journalists in the dharna is adding insult to injury for the Kashmiris. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs even issued a statement rejecting the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir eight hours after it happened. Pakistan, which claims to be supporting Kashmir morally and diplomatically was surprised by the bold decision of India. Kashmiri people were expecting a tougher stand from Pakistan, but the Azadi March shattered their hopes and dreams. The Kashmiri people who prefer to die for the betterment of Pakistan were buried under the occupation of India. Rubbing salt into their wounds, the leaders and journalists who were talking about liberating Kashmir were celebrating on October 31. The media, which is considered the fourth pillar of state, was on containers. I, as a Kashmiri, think that Azadi March is biggest betrayal of the people of Kashmir. I also assure you that next year October 31 will be observed as a Black Day in Pakistan and journalists and leaders who are on containers will be speaking about and discussing the liberation of Kashmir from India. This October 31 adds one more day for the list of black days for Kashmir. I must say Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and Pakistan must set aside local issues and fully focus on Kashmir as India has stabbed Pakistan a second time, first Bangladesh and now the jugular vein, Kashmir. Pakistan has to develop consciousness about Kashmir positively or the fight we Kashmiris are fighting in Kashmir and stopping the Akhand Bharat agenda, otherwise will be fought in the streets of Lahore and Rawalpindi (God Forbid).