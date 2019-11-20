IHC adjourns PTI’s appeal against ECP’s decision in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision on the foreign funding case till the first week of December.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted the hearing on a petition filed by PTI regarding the matter.

During the course of the proceeding, the petitioner’s lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar prayed the court to adjourn the case for as short time as the senior lawyer was busy in Supreme Court to which the bench remarked that it couldn’t wait for long.

The junior counsel then requested court to adjourn hearing of the case for some days. After which the bench adjourned the hearing.

Earlier on November 7, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the High Court to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.

PTI had requested the court to restrain the scrutiny committee, formed by the election commission, from probing the party’s foreign funding.

On October 10, ECP rejected petitions filed by PTI, seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case against the party.