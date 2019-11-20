Govt mulling complete social media ban on civil servants during office hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering to impose a complete ban on the use of social media by government servants during office hours.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) officials informed a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Information and Technology about the proposal here on Wednesday.

The officials said that not only the use of social media applications or pages including Facebook and Whatsapp would be banned during office hours but government officials would also be barred from bringing storage devices (USBs) to offices.

Government employees will also be prohibited from indulging in part-time businesses, the NA body was apprised.

Officials further said that the government was also looking to counter fake news pertaining to government orders and actions by establishing a central server at the NITB.

E-offices will be established at every ministry, which will be interconnected, the officials said and added that all official information would be shared on the server after prior approval of federal authorities.”

This server would act as Whatsapp and official videos, audios, and photos could be shared on it after prior permission.