Former PM Gilani flies to Cambodia despite being on no-fly list

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, despite being on the Exit Control List, left for Cambodia to attend an international summit on Monday night, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen exclusively invited Gilani to deliver a lecture at the Asia Pacific Cambodia Conference 2019. The Interior Ministry had earlier put Gilani on the ECL in the TDAP scam.

Family sources told the news channel that Gilani left for Cambodia along with his son MPA Ali Haider Gilani with permission from the Interior Ministry. However, his name would remain on the ECL.

The ministry has taken the stance that Gillani is allowed to travel abroad for one time only. The former prime minister has been allowed to travel abroad for 15 days.

Nearly 2,000 people including 800 delegates from 48 countries will attend the conference. Many prominent world leaders scheduled to address the conference.

These include Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio, Palau Vice President Raynold Oilouch, former Indonesian vice president Jusuf Kalla and former Timor Leste President Xanana Gusmão.