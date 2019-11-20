Ex-PM Shujaat dials Pir Pagara

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) President Pir Pagara.

The two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country, sources said, adding that the former premier also invited Pir Pagara to his Lahore residence.

Reports claimed that the PML-F chief accepted the invitation and said to arrive in Lahore after a brief visit to Dubai.

It merits a mention here that before the 2018 general elections, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), led by Pir Pagara, and the PML-Q had announced to contest the election on one symbol across the country.