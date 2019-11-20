ECP summons PPP, PML-N reps on 26th

The Election Commission of Pakistan has sent notices to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to send their representatives before the watchdog’s scrutiny committee on Nov 26 in a foreign fund case.

The case was filed by a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had urged the commission to initiate proceedings against both parties for allegedly receiving illegal funds from the United States and the United Kingdom.

On the petition, the PTI member, Farrukh Habib, said the PPP and the PML-N should worry about accounting for the funds they allegedly received from the US and the UK.

Habib said that both parties were not willing to discuss facts about their funding. He said that the PML-N had used party funds to launder money. “As the petitioner in this case, I will not let the PPP or the PML-N flee,” he said.

In Oct last year, the PTI moved the ECP against the opposition parties seeking detailed scrutiny of funding records for years 2013-2015.

In two separate ‘complaints’ filed with the ECP, Farrukh Habib, a central leader of the PTI, accused the PML-N and the PPP of concealing their sources of funds and companies registered by them in the UK and the US, respectively, and sought cancellation of election symbols allocated to them “for their failure to meet legal requirements for eligibility to obtain the symbols”.