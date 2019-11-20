BRI effective globalisation tool: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has turned out to be the most effective instrument of globalisation and developmental cooperation.

While addressing a conference on the flagship Chinese mega-project, the foreign minister lauded the friendship between Pakistan and China and dubbed it as an example for the world.

“Both countries are promoting a mutual partnership,” he said.

Elaborating on the geopolitics of the region as a whole, the foreign minister said realignments are taking place in the region and policies regarding academic and private sectors are prepared according to the interests of the country.

Discussing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to fully implement the project.

During his address, the foreign minister criticised India and the prevailing Hindutva mindset. He said Islamabad’s gesture of Kartarpur Corridor met with Indian Supreme Court’s controversial judgment on the Babri Masjid.

He added that Pakistan would continue to facilitate Sikh pilgrims to visit their sacred places linked with Baba Guru Nanak.