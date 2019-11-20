Awan takes jibe at ’empty-handed’ Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman created a ruckus for nothing and left empty-handed at the end.

Taking to Twitter, Awan said that Fazl came with nothing to Islamabad and has left the same way.

She added that the failed protest was uprooted by the general public who showed a lack of trust and support towards the religious cleric.

SAPM Awan also said that it is apparent as to who walked away and who remained standing.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee announced yesterday that they were putting an end to anti-government sit-ins being staged in various parts of the country, directing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers to open all blocked roads.

Addressing a press conference, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the committee, unveiled ‘Plan C’ under which the opposition will hold joint public rallies at the district level.

Last Wednesday, Fazl called off the sit-in in Islamabad after 13 days and announced to block highways and roads across the country under its Plan B to press the government into accepting his demands.