Arrested target killer implicates Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday produced alleged target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London in anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

The court granted the accused physical remand.

In a press conference, Karachi police said that the accused, Yousaf alias Thailay Wala is involved in over 30 murders which he committed at the behest of MQM leaders.

In his testimony, Yousuf said that while he on the run from the police, MQM leader Farooq Sattar provided him shelter.

Former MNA Farooq Sattar denied these allegations saying that he had never met Yousuf.

“We do not have any ties with each other neither do I know the accused,” Sattar said.