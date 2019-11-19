Verdict reserved on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran in 2014 PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application seeking the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the 2014 attacks on Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the 126-day long Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dharna.

ATC judge Raja Javad Abbas heard the case during which PM Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan submitted an application seeking the acquittal of his client.

Government lawyer Chaudhry Shafqaat did not object to the acquittal of the premier in the case.

“We have no objection if Imran Khan is acquitted in the case,” Shafqaat said, adding: “These cases are made on a political basis. Nothing will come of these cases, only the court’s time will be wasted.”

Awan presented arguments in favor of the application and said that terrorism provisions could not be added for a speech made during the dharna or for opposing Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

Previously, various PTI leaders including Prime Minister Imran, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were exempted from personal attendance in case proceedings.

On Aug 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue.

Police invoked the anti-terrorism act against then PTI chief Imran and party leaders including President Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

As per the prosecution, three people were killed and 26 others were injured while 60 individuals were arrested. The prosecution had submitted 65 photos, sticks, cutters and other objects to the court as evidence to establish its case.

The prosecution had said the protest was not peaceful and the PTI leaders sought bail after three years.

After hearing the arguments of the parties in the case today, the court reserved its verdict on the application seeking the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran. The verdict will be announced on Dec 5.