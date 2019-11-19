Shehbaz will face contempt proceedings if Nawaz doesn’t return, says law minister

–Firdous says PM Imran wants to pass on the fruits of improving economy to the people

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s sentence has only been suspended and if he does not return to the country, his brother Shehbaz Sharif will face contempt of court proceedings since he has guaranteed his return.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Naseem said that asking for indemnity bonds from the former prime minister was cabinet’s decision, adding that the cabinet allowed Nawaz to travel abroad for four weeks.

He said that Shehbaz opted for giving an undertaking instead of submitting indemnity bonds.

He said that the indemnity bond was not a surety bond, adding that the PML-N president’s lawyers were asked to submit indemnity bond or an affidavit. “Shehbaz could face contempt of court proceedings if the PML-N supremo does not return,” he said.

The law minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him the task of Criminal Justice System and work is underway for its betterment.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous said that PM Imran, while chairing the federal cabinet meeting, expressed the determination to pass on the fruits of improving economy to the people.

She said that the prime minister updated the cabinet on improving economic indicators of the country.

Congratulating the government’s economic team on these achievements, he said that for the first time current account deficit has decreased in the country due to measures taken by the government s economic team. He said that improvement of economic indicators has restored the confidence of local and foreign investors.

She said that the premier directed all ministries and departments to accelerate efforts in implementation of people-friendly policies of the government. “PM directed that each ministry should assess its performance on monthly basis regarding providing relief to people,” she added.

She further said that the cabinet discussed the importance of alternative energy in the overall energy mix and how to increase its share, and approved the new renewable energy policy in principle.

The special assistant said that the cabinet endorsed the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) last meeting. It also formally approved the decisions made in JCC meeting between Pakistan and China, she added.

“The cabinet also approved the National Tariff Policy. The cabinet discussed the issue of appointments at 134 vacant senior posts in various ministries and departments. The forum was apprised that on 89 positions, people are working on additional charge,” she concluded.