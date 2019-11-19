Shahadat Hossain suspended for five years for assaulting team-mate

DHAKA: Shahadat Hossain, the Bangladesh fast bowler, has been banned for five years, with two years suspended, following an incident during a National Cricket League game in Khulna when he physically assaulted team-mate Arafat Sunny Jr on the field.

The 33-year-old Dhaka Division player was withdrawn from the game against Khulna Division after allegedly hitting Sunny, apparently following an argument about shining the ball. Those who saw the incident said it needed the Dhaka players’ intervention to restrain Hossain.

His actions amounted to a Level 4 offence and he was handed a fine of BDT 1 lakh (USD 1200 approx.) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday.

The NCL’s technical committee made the decision on Tuesday afternoon, leaving Shahadat with a chance to appeal against the penalty by November 26.

Hossain, who turned out in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is between 2005 and 2015, hasn’t been a part of the national frame since he was arrested in 2015 for beating up his domestic help, which led to a temporary suspension.