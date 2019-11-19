Rouhani praises Pakistan’s role for regional peace

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and also lauded successes of the Pakistan Army against terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The development came during a meeting between him and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is in Iran on an official visit.

The meeting was held to discuss the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, the COAS met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Army Chief Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi.

The army chief is in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s continuing efforts aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan along with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visited Tehran as part of efforts by Pakistan to facilitate talks between Tehran and Riyadh.