PM Imran, ISI DG discuss national security

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Faiz Hammed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the PM office said that issues of national security were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was held amid reports that the civil-military relationship is under strain.

On last Friday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had met the prime minister and discussed the security situation within the country along with the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the Pak-Afghan border.

On Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asim Ghafoor said that the government and the army are on the same page and that meetings between the prime minister and the army chief are as per routine.

Talking to a private news channel, the ISPR chief claimed that there were no differences between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the army.

“The army is supporting a democratically elected government as per the Constitution and there will be no let-up in this as that’s must for progress and prosperity of Pakistan,” the TV channel quoted the ISPR chief as telling the host.