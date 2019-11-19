Nawaz’s departure delayed by 15 days due to delaying tactics: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for medical treatment was delayed by 15 days.

In a statement, the former minister said that Nawaz left in an air ambulance instead of a commercial flight due to the delaying tactics of the government.

On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif departed for England in an air ambulance from Lahore airport via Doha, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

“Politicking by the prime minister and other people over the illness of Nawaz Sharif is a black chapter of politics,” Iqbal said.

He said, Maryam Nawaz’s staying with her grandmother will be a cause of contentment for her father.

“A government which claims that the price of one kilogram of tomatoes is 17 rupees when its real value is 300 per KG, means the sun of its rule is going to set soon,” PML-N leader claimed.

Only a fresh election is solution of the problems of the country, he said.